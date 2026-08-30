Freeman started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

Freeman sent Shane Drohan's middle-middle fastball over the fence in left-center for his first home run of the season. He's started nine consecutive games, bouncing between second and third base, going 7-for-26 (.269) with one triple, one home run, two RBI and five runs scored during that stretch. He and Ezequiel Duran are sharing the hot corner with Josh Jung (calf) on the 10-day injured list.