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Rangers' Cody Freeman: Returns to majors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Texas recalled Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Freeman previously had a short stint with the Rangers in early June and got into one game, going 1-for-2 with a strikeout against St. Louis on June 3. He's now back with the big club to take the 26-man roster spot vacated by Evan Carter, who landed on the IL with an oblique strain in a corresponding move. Freeman probably won't see everyday at-bats, but he's starting at second base Saturday and gives the Rangers a versatile option who can play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield.

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