Dunning (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings to pick up the win over Kansas City on Monday.

Dunning came in after Jacob deGrom was removed from the game with right wrist soreness. Like he's done all season, Dunning gave the Rangers strong work and length out of the bullpen. The right-hander has yet to allow a run over 15.1 innings (six appearances). After striking out just one batter over his first 7.1 frames, Dunning has eight punch-outs over the last eight innings.