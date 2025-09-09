Davalillo has a 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB in 50.2 innings across 11 appearances for Double-A Frisco.

The 6-foot-1 Venezuelan righty gets better marks for his control and pitchability than his overall stuff, but he does boast a plus splitter to go with several other average or better offerings. After leading the minors with a 1.88 ERA in 2024, Davalillo logged a 2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28.5 K-BB% in 51 innings for High-A Hub City before getting promoted to Double-A on June 20. He eclipsed 100 innings for the second year in a row and will likely be added to the Rangers' 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.