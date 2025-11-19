The Rangers selected Davalillo's contract from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Davalillo split the 2025 campaign between High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco, posting a dominant 2.44 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 126 strikeouts over 107 innings between the two affiliates. His impressive season will now buy him a spot on the 40-man roster entering 2026, and he's likely to reach Triple-A Round Rock next year if he continues at his current pace.