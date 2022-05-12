Santana allowed an unearned run on one walk over one inning in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.

The run may have been unearned, but the blame falls directly on Santana, whose throwing error and wild pitch allowed Whit Merrifield to reach third base with none out. The reliever has been effective for the Rangers with just one earned run allowed over eight innings (1.13 ERA, 0.62 WHIP) and five holds. Working against those results are his BABIP (.125), FIP (3.37) and xERA (2.83), which indicate a correction is coming.