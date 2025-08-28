The Rangers are expected to select Moore's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The Rangers are going to be without Corey Seager (appendectomy) for an extended period of time, so the team will turn to Moore to provide additional infield depth. Although he owns just a .622 OPS through 213 plate appearances from his time with the Mariners, Moore could be in line for regular playing time with the Rangers, and his extreme defensive versatility will only help his chances of sticking in the lineup.