Rangers' Elias Diaz: Moves up depth chart

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Diaz made a second straight start behind the plate and is in line for more work after the Rangers placed Kyle Higashioka (forearm) on the 10-day injured list. The club selected the contract of Austin Wynns from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move, but the primary catching job belongs to Diaz, who's been Texas' best hitting catcher since his arrival in early June. The 35-year-old backstop is slashing .269/.275/.410 with two home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 31 games for the Rangers.