Rangers' Evan Carter: Available off bench Sunday

Carter (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Michael Helman will pick up a second straight start in center field in place of Carter, who was removed from Friday's 9-1 win after being hit on the left foot by an 86.9-mph slider in the seventh inning. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, tests on Carter's foot came back clean, but the 23-year-old is still dealing with some soreness. Carter will be available off the bench Sunday, but the Rangers may prefer to stay away from him to ensure that he's ready to go for Monday's series opener in St. Louis.