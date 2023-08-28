Carter will be promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Carter posted a .921 OPS over his last 23 games with Double-A Frisco, and that propelled him to the top level of the minor-league ranks. Carter is one of the top prospects both in the Texas system and in all of baseball, but he likely will not get the call to the big leagues until 2024.