Carter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though manager Skip Schumaker left the door open in spring training for Carter to see more opportunities versus southpaws in 2026, the left-handed-hitting outfielder has now been held out of the lineup for both of the Rangers' first two matchups against lefties. Wyatt Langford will slide over from left field to cover center field while Carter sits against the Phillies' Jesus Luzardo.