The Rangers activated Carter (back) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter played just one rehab game with Double-A Frisco and served as the designated hitter in that contest. He had been slated to play at least one more rehab game, but with Adolis Garcia (ankle) injured, the Rangers are bringing Carter back early. Carter has been sidelined for most of this month with back spasms.