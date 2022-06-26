The Rangers reinstated Otto (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday. He's listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for the team's series finale with the Nationals in Arlington.

Otto will make his return to the Texas rotation after he covered 2.2 innings five days ago in his lone rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three. Prior to testing positive for COVID-19 on June 10 and landing on the IL, Otto had compiled a 4.24 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across eight starts with Texas.