Otto (4-3) gave up six earned runs on six hits and three walks over two innings to take the loss in a 6-4 defeat to the Nationals on Sunday. He struck out one.

Otto was ineffective in his first start since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He walked three batters and the Rangers took advantage of his control problems with a barrage of hits. Otto hadn't given up more than two runs in his four previous appearances so the 26-year-old rookie has shown the ability to play at the big league level. He is tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the powerful Mets offense on Saturday.