Otto (4-2) earned the win Saturday versus the Mariners. He allowed two runs on two hits, five walks and a hit batter with four strikeouts in five innings.

Otto carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning despite his lackluster control in the contest. He then allowed a single to Cal Raleigh and a two-run home run to Jesse Winker to account for the runs on his line. It's been a good stretch lately for Otto, who has won each of his last three starts while allowing five runs in 16 innings in that span. He's at a 4.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 33:23 K:BB across 40.1 innings in eight starts this year. The right-hander lines up for a road start versus the White Sox next week.