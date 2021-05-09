Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa has hit safely in three straight, going 5-for-11 with four RBI and a run scored during that stretch. He's knocked in 17 runs in 2021, third on the team behind Nate Lowe and Adolis Garcia, and seven more than he posted over 58 games in 2020.