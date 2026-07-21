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Rangers' Jacob Johnson: Back from shoulder injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Johnson missed a little over five weeks with a balky shoulder, but returned for the Arizona Complex League Rangers with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning July 18, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.

A 6-foot-3 righty who the Rangers gave $300K after selecting in the 11th round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Johnson has a 2.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB in 23.1 innings through seven starts in his first pro season. His 33 percent strikeout rate and 54.5 percent groundball rate are intriguing enough to look past his control woes (13.4 percent walk rate) in the early going.

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