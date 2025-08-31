Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Burger (wrist) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Burger wasn't sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment since landing on the injured list Aug. 18 due to a left wrist sprain, but he's been able to face live pitching at the Rangers' facility in Arizona and appears to be ready for game action. Whenever he's activated, Burger is likely to step back into the short side of a platoon at first base with the left-handed-hitting Rowdy Tellez.