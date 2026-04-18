Burger went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.

Burger's hitting streak is up to six games, a span in which he has gone 9-for-24 (.375) with three home runs and 10 RBI. The first baseman is hitting .275 with an .811 OPS, five homers, 17 RBI, 10 runs scored and four doubles across 20 contests this season. Burger's never hit higher than .250 in a full season, so his contact may not last throughout the year, but he's in a good spot for run production as the Rangers' primary cleanup hitter.