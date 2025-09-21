Burger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Burger and Rowdy Tellez have now split playing time at first base against right-handed pitching over the past four games, with both players garnering two starts apiece. Though Burger appeared to have settled in as the primary first baseman upon his return from the injured list Sept. 1, he's gone 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts over his last four contests and seems to have lost some job security in the process.