Rangers' Joc Pederson: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pederson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Brandon Nimmo has been limited to designated hitter duty as he comes back from a hamstring issue, which leaves Pederson without a spot to play. It's just the second time this season that the left-handed-hitting Pederson has been absent from the lineup when the opposition was starting a right-handed hurler.
More News
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Moving to bench in Nimmo's return•
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Launches pinch-hit homer•
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Idle against lefty in series opener•
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Average climbing•
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Not starting in series finale•
-
Rangers' Joc Pederson: Idle Friday•