The Rangers will activate Pederson (hand) from the injured list Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pederson had been getting reps at first base before getting injured, though the Rangers intend to use him as a full-time DH once he's activated. The 33-year-old slugger went 2-for-6 with a walk and a run scored during his rehab assignment in Double-A, which could be enough momentum for him to turn things around after starting the year with a .507 OPS through 145 plate appearances.