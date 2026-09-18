Pederson (hand) is not yet swinging a bat but the swelling in his left hand has gone done over the past few days, MLB.com reports.

Pederson missed a fourth consecutive game Thursday after suffering a slight fracture of his left hand Saturday when he was hit by a pitch. The first three of those four missed contests were against left-handers, so Pederson would not have been in the starting lineup, and he was replaced at DH on Thursday by Josh Jung against Boston right-hander Sonny Gray. The Rangers are scheduled do face another right-hander Friday, Toronto's Dylan Cease.