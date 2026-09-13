Pederson had X-rays on his hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old initially remained in to run the bases after the hit-by-pitch but was eventually replaced by a pinch hitter. The results of the initial X-rays are encouraging, but Pederson is still scheduled to undergo further testing to determine the full extent of the injury. The slugger wasn't likely to be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale regardless of the injury since lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is taking the mound for Arizona.