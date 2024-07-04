Gray allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Gray gave up a two-run home run to Manny Machado in the third inning and labored again early in the fifth. This was the fourth time in Gray's last six appearances that he failed to complete five innings, though two of those short outings were by design following his return from a groin injury. The right-hander is now at a 3.92 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 71:22 K:BB over 80.1 innings across 17 appearances (15 starts) this year. Gray is lined up to make his next start in a favorable road matchup versus the Angels.