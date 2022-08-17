Heim went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.

Heim's sixth-inning single brought home the Rangers' lone run, but he could have had another RBI two innings earlier. With two outs and Nathaniel Lowe on first base, Heim doubled but Lowe, who appeared to hesitate on what might be considered an aggressive send by third base coach Corey Ragsdale, was thrown out at home. Heim has taken on a larger-than-expected workload in 2022, thanks in part to Mitch Garver's arm injury, and has responded well. His 340 plate appearances are a career high in the majors, and the catcher is slashing .252/.324/.443.