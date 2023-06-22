Heim went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Heim has homered three times over his last five contests, but this was his first multi-hit effort since June 13. The catcher's power surge has him up to 10 homers on the year, six shy of matching his total from last year. He's enjoyed a breakout year with a .276/.327/.465 slash line, 54 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases through 65 contests as a fairly regular part of the lineup for a strong offense.