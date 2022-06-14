site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Resting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 14, 2022
Heim will sit Tuesday against the Astros.
Heim has handled a heavy workload behind the plate in recent weeks. Prior to Tuesday's off day, he'd started 19 of the
Rangers' last 25 games. He's earned those regular at-bats, slashing .250/.306/.451 on the year. Sam Huff will take over at catcher Tuesday.
