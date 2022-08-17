site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Resting Wednesday
Heim isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Heim started the last two games and went 2-for-7 with a double, an RBI and a walk. Meibrys Viloria is taking over behind the plate and batting fifth.
