Heim went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and three total RBI in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Heim doubled home Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager in the top of the first inning, then later scored on a solo shot in the fifth. The homer was his eight of the season. Friday's outing was the catcher's second three-RBI game of the year. Heim has been impressive in June, picking up 11 hits in 12 games. He is slashing .250/.306/.462 for the season.