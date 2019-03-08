Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Hernandez had been in big-league camp for the first few weeks of spring, though he was never likely to break camp with the team. He'll need to conquer Double-A and then probably Triple-A first before being given his chance, as he finished 2018 with a mediocre 4.92 ERA in 12 starts for Frisco.

