Hernandez (1-0) earned the extra-inning win Saturday over the Twins. He allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over two innings.

Hernandez was kept in the game for the 10th inning after pitching a scoreless ninth. The right-hander walked Carlos Correa, got two outs, allowed a run to score on an error and then got Jose Miranda to fly out to end the threat. This was Hernandez's first win in 12 appearances this year, and he's maintained a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 12 innings. He's functioned as the head of the Rangers' closer committee with Joe Barlow (finger) out -- Hernandez has four saves, all since July 31, and Jose Leclerc is the only other reliever on the team to log a save in that span.