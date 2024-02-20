Sborz is among of four relievers being considered as high-leverage bullpen option, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Sborz joins Jose Leclerc, David Robertson and Kirby Yates among the relievers manager Bruce Bochy plans to use in high-leverage situations. Bochy stopped short of naming a closer and refused to place them in any order early in camp. "We've got some high-leverage guys down there that can help each other out and help give guys days off," Bochy said. "I'm not going to get into exactly what the pecking order is, because they're all really good relievers with really good resumes." Sborz had an inflated 5.50 ERA in 2023, but a 3.35 xERA suggests he pitched better than the standard ERA indicates. His 36.9 strikeout percentage and 66:17 K:BB were also encouraging. Health will be a factor for Sborz, who has spent five stints on the injured list over the last two seasons.