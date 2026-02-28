default-cbs-image
Foscue was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Foscue made an early exit from Monday's Cactus League game with a hamstring injury, and imaging confirmed Saturday that he suffered a strain. He'll be shut down from baseball activities for 10 days before the Rangers reevaluate him.

