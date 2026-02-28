Rangers' Justin Foscue: Dealing with strained hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foscue was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Foscue made an early exit from Monday's Cactus League game with a hamstring injury, and imaging confirmed Saturday that he suffered a strain. He'll be shut down from baseball activities for 10 days before the Rangers reevaluate him.
More News
-
Rangers' Justin Foscue: Departs with tight hamstring•
-
Rangers' Justin Foscue: Trying to increase versatility•
-
Rangers' Justin Foscue: Dispatched to minors•
-
Rangers' Justin Foscue: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Rangers' Justin Foscue: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Justin Foscue: Makes season debut•