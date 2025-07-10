Rocker allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Wednesday.

Rocker was staked to a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, but he couldn't hold the advantage. The right-hander was tagged for six runs over the third through fifth frames, serving up three homers -- including two to Mike Trout -- along the way. The six earned runs tied a season-worst mark for Rocker, with the other such instance coming in his season debut March 31 versus Cincinnati. Wednesday's poor outing snapped what had been a pretty strong run for Rocker, as he entered the day having posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over his previous four starts.