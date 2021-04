Cody (0-2) took the loss Friday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four across three innings.

The young reliever was called upon to preserve a tie game late in the game Friday. Cody would register one clean inning, but would get hit hard in his final two innings. The 26-year-old has surrendered runs in five out of his seven outings this year and maintains a 7.94 ERA across 11.1 innings.