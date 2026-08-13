Rangers' Leandro Lopez: Makes return to Frisco

Lopez (shoulder) struck out four and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings in relief for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Lopez began the season as a member of the Frisco rotation, delivering a 7.20 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB in 35 innings over eight starts before hitting the shelf May 27 due to right shoulder fatigue. The 24-year-old right-hander didn't require a rehab assignment prior to being activated, but Frisco may have elected to deploy him in relief for his first appearance in more than two months as a means of easing him back in while he builds up his pitch count. Lopez possesses a spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster, but he doesn't appear to be on the radar for a September call-up.