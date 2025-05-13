Jackson was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies after being struck by a line drive, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jackson entered the matchup in a save situation, but he was unable to record an out after a line drive off the bat of Ryan McMahon forced Jackson from the game. He appeared to get hit on his right arm and walked off the field following a brief conversation with the team trainer. The club should have another update on the closer's status after further evaluation. Jacob Webb was called upon in Jackson's place and managed to register the save.