Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Semien went deep in the third inning, his 14th home run of the season. The hit extended his on-base streak to 13 games, during which he's slashing .313/.431/.542 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, 10 runs and 10 walks.