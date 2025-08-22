Semien (foot) could miss the entire weekend series against the Guardians and a trip to the 10-day injured list is possible, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Semien had to be lifted from Thursday's game versus the Royals due to a left foot contusion after fouling a ball off the area. He has not been diagnosed with any fractures, but evidently the discomfort could keep him out a handful of days or longer. Ezequiel Duran, Cody Freeman and Josh Smith and Michael Helman are options to play second base for the Rangers while Semien is out.