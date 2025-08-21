Semien was lifted from Thursday's game versus the Royals due to a left foot contusion, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Semien fouled a ball off his foot in the first inning during a plate appearance that eventually resulted in a strikeout. He remained in the game initially but was removed in the third inning. It sounds like a day-to-day injury, but the Rangers could have more on Semien's status after the contest.