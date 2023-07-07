Semien went 0-for-5 in Thursday's 10-6 loss to Boston.

Semien has gone 19 at-bats without a hit, including six times with runners in scoring position. "He is just a little off with his timing, to keep it as simple as I can," Texas manager Bruce Bochy told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News when asked about the only Ranger to have started all 88 games thus far. "He's just not on time for the fastball or the breaking ball." With the All-Star break coming up to give Semien a break, it's unlikely Bochy will sit him during this weekend's final series of the first half.