Semien (foot) underwent an MRI on Friday that came back inconclusive, MLB.com reports.

Semien fouled a ball off his foot during the series finale against the Royals on Thursday and was held out of Friday's lineup. He remained in a walking boot and could miss the entire weekend set against the Guardians. Ezequiel Duran started at second base in Semien's place.

