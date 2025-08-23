Rangers' Marcus Semien: Imaging inconclusive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Semien (foot) underwent an MRI on Friday that came back inconclusive, MLB.com reports.
Semien fouled a ball off his foot during the series finale against the Royals on Thursday and was held out of Friday's lineup. He remained in a walking boot and could miss the entire weekend set against the Guardians. Ezequiel Duran started at second base in Semien's place.
