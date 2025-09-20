Rangers' Marcus Semien: More baseball activity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Semien (foot) took live batting practice and did some running Friday, MLB.com reports.
Semien ramped up his activity this week and is hoping to get on the field with the limited time left in the regular season. The Rangers have lost five consecutive games and sit five games back of the final wild-card spot with eight left to play. Ultimately, whether Semien returns to the active roster may depend on the team's slim playoff hopes.
More News
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Could be done for season•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Shelved with bruised foot•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Meeting with specialist Sunday•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Imaging inconclusive•
-
Rangers' Marcus Semien: Absent from Friday's lineup•