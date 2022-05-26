Semien went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run, an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in a 7-2 win over the Angels.

Semien led off the game with a single, stole second base and subsequently came around to score on a Mitch Garver sacrifice fly. He tallied an RBI on a sacrifice fly of his own in the seventh frame. This was one of the better games in what has been a brutal campaign for the veteran, as he still hasn't hit a homer and is slashing just .185/.242/.247 across 178 plate appearances. He may be starting to come on, however, going 9-for-28 (.321) with two RBI and two thefts over his past seven contests.