Semien went 2-for-4 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Semien set the table expertly in this one. He doubled to lead off the game, walked and scored as part of a four-run rally in the fifth, walked again in the eighth and hit a two-run single as part of a four-run 10th inning. His .639 OPS on the season remains poor, but it's a far cry from the .432 OPS he owned as recently as May 17.