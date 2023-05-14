Semien went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and two steals in Saturday's win over the Athletics.

Semien ran wild in the first frame, leading off with a single to center and eventually swiping both second and third base to bump his season total up to seven steals. He was rewarded for the effort, as a Nathaniel Lowe single brought him around to score and get the Rangers on the board. As the leadoff man for MLB's top scoring offense, Semien remains an elite fantasy option, with the third most runs scored and fifth most RBI in MLB while making significant contributions in home runs and steals.