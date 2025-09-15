Semien (foot) was spotted taking batting practice on the field Monday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The team has yet to offer up a timeline for Semien's return after he went down with a broken left foot in late August, but it's a positive sign that he's progressed to taking on-field BP. Texas is a few games back from a wild-card spot, so the club would certainly welcome Semien back into the fold down the stretch if he's cleared for game action.