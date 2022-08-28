Mathias started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 11-2 loss to Detroit.

Mathias made his second straight start at DH and third consecutive overall. He's making the most of his opportunity, posting multiple hits in all three starts with one home run, five RBI and three runs scored. As the Rangers begin to focus on the offseason and 2023, a 27-year-old utility infielder with 75 plate appearances at the major-league level may not be front-and-center in the organization's plans, but Mathias could carve out at-bats over the final month ahead of Brad Miller and Charlie Culberson at DH.