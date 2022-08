Mathias went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and one run scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Mathias made only his second start since being recalled by the Rangers on Aug. 15, but he's made a good impression by collecting three hits in eight at-bats. Even so, there's no clear path to playing time for Mathias, unless the team opts to decrease Ezequiel Duran's opportunity at third base.